1600 Michigan Ave

Amenities
Luxurious, fully furnished turn-key 3-story modern townhouse, high ceiling, lots of light, generous closet space, in unit washer/dryer, 2 bed 2 bath plus glass enclosed 3rd level bonus room perfect for a home office. Unit includes multiple balconies, plus a private roof top terrace, perfect for dining and relaxing. 2 private tandem covered parking spaces with gated entry come with the unit. Tenant occupied until 6/15/20. Well behaved small pets considered with and additional pet security deposit.