All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1600 Michigan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1600 Michigan Ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 1:16 AM

1600 Michigan Ave

1600 Michigan Avenue · (917) 499-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1600 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Luxurious, fully furnished turn-key 3-story modern townhouse, high ceiling, lots of light, generous closet space, in unit washer/dryer, 2 bed 2 bath plus glass enclosed 3rd level bonus room perfect for a home office. Unit includes multiple balconies, plus a private roof top terrace, perfect for dining and relaxing. 2 private tandem covered parking spaces with gated entry come with the unit. Tenant occupied until 6/15/20. Well behaved small pets considered with and additional pet security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Michigan Ave have any available units?
1600 Michigan Ave has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 1600 Michigan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Michigan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 Michigan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1600 Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Michigan Ave does offer parking.
Does 1600 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Michigan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 1600 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1600 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1600 Michigan Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity