1491 Lincoln Ter
1491 Lincoln Ter

1491 Lincoln Terrace · (786) 337-5564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1491 Lincoln Terrace, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
media room
new construction
valet service
Elegant and Modern House-Feel Type Condo at The Capri South Beach. Direct Unobstructed Bay View with Large Outdoor Terrace. Open Kitchen with Top of the Line Appliances including Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele. Large Lush Bathroom with Soaking Tub and Glass-Enclosed Shower. Rent a Slice of Heaven in this Fully Amenity Condo with Sparkling Pool and Jacuzzi overlooking Biscayne Bay, State of the Art Fitness Center, 24 Hour Concierge, Security and Valet. Steps from Famous Lincoln Road Mall, Restaurants, Shops, Fresh Market, Trader Joe's, Movie Theater and More!

Please check the 3D Virtual Tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1491 Lincoln Ter have any available units?
1491 Lincoln Ter has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1491 Lincoln Ter have?
Some of 1491 Lincoln Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1491 Lincoln Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1491 Lincoln Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 Lincoln Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1491 Lincoln Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1491 Lincoln Ter offer parking?
No, 1491 Lincoln Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1491 Lincoln Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1491 Lincoln Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 Lincoln Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1491 Lincoln Ter has a pool.
Does 1491 Lincoln Ter have accessible units?
No, 1491 Lincoln Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 Lincoln Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1491 Lincoln Ter has units with dishwashers.
