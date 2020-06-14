1491 Lincoln Ter

Amenities

Elegant and Modern House-Feel Type Condo at The Capri South Beach. Direct Unobstructed Bay View with Large Outdoor Terrace. Open Kitchen with Top of the Line Appliances including Sub-Zero, Wolf and Miele. Large Lush Bathroom with Soaking Tub and Glass-Enclosed Shower. Rent a Slice of Heaven in this Fully Amenity Condo with Sparkling Pool and Jacuzzi overlooking Biscayne Bay, State of the Art Fitness Center, 24 Hour Concierge, Security and Valet. Steps from Famous Lincoln Road Mall, Restaurants, Shops, Fresh Market, Trader Joe's, Movie Theater and More!



Please check the 3D Virtual Tour