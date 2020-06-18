All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1445 16th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1445 16th St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:45 AM

1445 16th St

1445 16th Street · (305) 318-8557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
West Avenue
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1445 16th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 804 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
valet service
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
valet service
Well appointed 1 bedroom & 1.5 bath in boutique waterfront building, Capri South Beach. Views of Miami Beach skyline, floor to ceiling impact windows, Poggenpohl cabinetry in kitchen & bathrooms; Subzero, Wolf & Miele appliances, custom closet systems in Master bedroom, 24 by 24 travertine flooring throughout. Capri South Beach is steps from Lincoln Road, offers a private marina, fitness center, bayfront pool, jacuzzi, front desk, valet & security. Residence is partially furnished and available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 16th St have any available units?
1445 16th St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 16th St have?
Some of 1445 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1445 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 1445 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1445 16th St offer parking?
No, 1445 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 1445 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1445 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 16th St have a pool?
Yes, 1445 16th St has a pool.
Does 1445 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1445 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 16th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1445 16th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity