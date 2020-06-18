1445 16th St

Amenities
Well appointed 1 bedroom & 1.5 bath in boutique waterfront building, Capri South Beach. Views of Miami Beach skyline, floor to ceiling impact windows, Poggenpohl cabinetry in kitchen & bathrooms; Subzero, Wolf & Miele appliances, custom closet systems in Master bedroom, 24 by 24 travertine flooring throughout. Capri South Beach is steps from Lincoln Road, offers a private marina, fitness center, bayfront pool, jacuzzi, front desk, valet & security. Residence is partially furnished and available for immediate occupancy.