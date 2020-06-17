1342 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Flamingo-Lummus
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED , CHARMING & COZY 2 BEDS/ 2 BATHS. QUIET BUILDING IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPS, MARKETS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, THE BEACH. AVAILABLE 6 MONTHS MINIMUM. 24 HRS FOR SHOWINGS . PLZ CHECK BRK REMARKS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1342 Drexel Ave have any available units?
1342 Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Beach, FL.