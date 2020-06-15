All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:11 AM

1330 Ocean Drive

1330 Ocean Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1330 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
lobby
True one-of-a-kind gem. This immaculate 1936 Art Deco masterpiece delivers you elegantly back in time upon entry. No detail or expense has been spared on the upkeep of one of the best restored Art Deco properties in existence today. Stunning, top-shelf, fully renovated and furnished residence right on Ocean Drive with sweeping ocean views. Enjoy your 30 second walk to the beach and feel free to exit and leave through the lobby or through your discreet elevator lobby right on Ocean Drive.

Full Property Details for 1330 Ocean Dr Unit #4B

type: Condo /Townhouse

Interior
Interior Features: Other Interior Features
Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Electric Range, Washer
Furnishings: Unfurnished
Flooring: Marble Floors
Rooms
bathrooms
Total Bathrooms: 2
Full Bathrooms: 2
bedrooms
Total Bedrooms: 2
Additional Information
Shared Amenities: Elevator
Maint. Includes: Building Exterior
Security/Safety: Other Security
Exterior
Exterior Features: Other
Parking
Parking Features: 1 Space
Location
County: Miami-Dade
Complex: The Netherlands
Direction Faces: East
Community
Home Owners Assn.: Condo
Pets Allowed: Yes
Heating & Cooling
Cooling Type: Central Cooling, Electric Cooling
Heating Type: Central Heat, Electric Heat
Structural Information
Architectural Style: Condo 5+ Stories
Construction: Pre-Cast Concrete Construction
Square Feet: 1,300
Unit Information
Unit Description: Other
Lot Features
Property View: Ocean View, Other View
Water Features
Water Front: Yes
Water Access Desc: Other
Water Front Desc.: Ocean Front

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Ocean Drive have any available units?
1330 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $4,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 1330 Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Ocean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 1330 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 1330 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 1330 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
