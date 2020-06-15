1330 Ocean Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking lobby

True one-of-a-kind gem. This immaculate 1936 Art Deco masterpiece delivers you elegantly back in time upon entry. No detail or expense has been spared on the upkeep of one of the best restored Art Deco properties in existence today. Stunning, top-shelf, fully renovated and furnished residence right on Ocean Drive with sweeping ocean views. Enjoy your 30 second walk to the beach and feel free to exit and leave through the lobby or through your discreet elevator lobby right on Ocean Drive.



Full Property Details for 1330 Ocean Dr Unit #4B



type: Condo /Townhouse



Interior

Interior Features: Other Interior Features

Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Icemaker, Microwave, Electric Range, Washer

Furnishings: Unfurnished

Flooring: Marble Floors

Rooms

bathrooms

Total Bathrooms: 2

Full Bathrooms: 2

bedrooms

Total Bedrooms: 2

Additional Information

Shared Amenities: Elevator

Maint. Includes: Building Exterior

Security/Safety: Other Security

Exterior

Exterior Features: Other

Parking

Parking Features: 1 Space

Location

County: Miami-Dade

Complex: The Netherlands

Direction Faces: East

Community

Home Owners Assn.: Condo

Pets Allowed: Yes

Heating & Cooling

Cooling Type: Central Cooling, Electric Cooling

Heating Type: Central Heat, Electric Heat

Structural Information

Architectural Style: Condo 5+ Stories

Construction: Pre-Cast Concrete Construction

Square Feet: 1,300

Unit Information

Unit Description: Other

Lot Features

Property View: Ocean View, Other View

Water Features

Water Front: Yes

Water Access Desc: Other

Water Front Desc.: Ocean Front