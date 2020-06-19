1220 EUCLID AV

Amenities

Art Deco charmer! Two story town house located in the heart of South Beach just a few blocks to the beach. This cozy 2 bed 2 bath consists of 890/sf features beautiful Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, open kitchen with cooking island, private patio with privacy wall and awning, balcony off master bedroom, mosaic tiles bathrooms, generous closets with built-in's throughout, washer and dryer, secured entrance with 1 assigned parking space. Walking distance to Flamingo park, Lincoln Road, restaurants, shops and more. Unit is listed for sale A10735985. Tour this property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkF7DKbzmdw