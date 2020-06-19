All apartments in Miami Beach
1220 EUCLID AV
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:36 AM

1220 EUCLID AV

1220 Euclid Avenue · (305) 776-8646
Location

1220 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Art Deco charmer! Two story town house located in the heart of South Beach just a few blocks to the beach. This cozy 2 bed 2 bath consists of 890/sf features beautiful Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, open kitchen with cooking island, private patio with privacy wall and awning, balcony off master bedroom, mosaic tiles bathrooms, generous closets with built-in's throughout, washer and dryer, secured entrance with 1 assigned parking space. Walking distance to Flamingo park, Lincoln Road, restaurants, shops and more. Unit is listed for sale A10735985. Tour this property https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkF7DKbzmdw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 EUCLID AV have any available units?
1220 EUCLID AV has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 EUCLID AV have?
Some of 1220 EUCLID AV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 EUCLID AV currently offering any rent specials?
1220 EUCLID AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 EUCLID AV pet-friendly?
No, 1220 EUCLID AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1220 EUCLID AV offer parking?
Yes, 1220 EUCLID AV does offer parking.
Does 1220 EUCLID AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 EUCLID AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 EUCLID AV have a pool?
No, 1220 EUCLID AV does not have a pool.
Does 1220 EUCLID AV have accessible units?
No, 1220 EUCLID AV does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 EUCLID AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 EUCLID AV has units with dishwashers.
