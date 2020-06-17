1211 Euclid Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS + 2 WEEKS FREE** Be the FIRST to move into this BRAND NEW, fully renovated South Beach boutique apartment building! Every residence features a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances including microwave and dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, stunning modern finishes, hurricane IMAPCT windows, and central AC. This beautifully restored gem is located just steps from Lincoln Road and world renowned beaches! Blending iconic charm with upscale, modern amenities – the new standard in trendy beach rentals! Pets are welcomed too