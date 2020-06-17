All apartments in Miami Beach
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:17 PM

1211 Euclid Ave

1211 Euclid Avenue · (786) 620-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1211 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS + 2 WEEKS FREE** Be the FIRST to move into this BRAND NEW, fully renovated South Beach boutique apartment building! Every residence features a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances including microwave and dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, stunning modern finishes, hurricane IMAPCT windows, and central AC. This beautifully restored gem is located just steps from Lincoln Road and world renowned beaches! Blending iconic charm with upscale, modern amenities – the new standard in trendy beach rentals! Pets are welcomed too

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Euclid Ave have any available units?
1211 Euclid Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 1211 Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1211 Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1211 Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 1211 Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1211 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1211 Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 1211 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1211 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 1211 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 Euclid Ave has units with dishwashers.
