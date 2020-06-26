1200 E West Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access valet service

STOP LOOKING! YOU'VE FOUND IT! Lovely 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in the prestigious Mirador 1200 in South Beach. This awesome unit, with marble floors, features a balcony with the most beautiful views of Miami Beach and the ocean! Amenities include Pool on the bay, Gym and Jacuzzi, 24 hour front desk, Valet parking, and many more. Cable and internet included in the rent. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Lincoln Road, restaurants, and shopping. The owner will pay for Valet. SEND YOURS NOW!!