Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1200 E West Ave

1200 West Ave · (954) 274-9370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1410 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
valet service
STOP LOOKING! YOU'VE FOUND IT! Lovely 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in the prestigious Mirador 1200 in South Beach. This awesome unit, with marble floors, features a balcony with the most beautiful views of Miami Beach and the ocean! Amenities include Pool on the bay, Gym and Jacuzzi, 24 hour front desk, Valet parking, and many more. Cable and internet included in the rent. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Lincoln Road, restaurants, and shopping. The owner will pay for Valet. SEND YOURS NOW!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 E West Ave have any available units?
1200 E West Ave has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 E West Ave have?
Some of 1200 E West Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 E West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1200 E West Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 E West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1200 E West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1200 E West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1200 E West Ave offers parking.
Does 1200 E West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 E West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 E West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1200 E West Ave has a pool.
Does 1200 E West Ave have accessible units?
No, 1200 E West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 E West Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 E West Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
