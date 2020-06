Amenities

Gorgeous two bedroom and one bathroom for seasonal and annual rent in the heart of South Beach ! Fully Designer furnished , hurricane impact windows, custom made closets . Bathroom and kitchen upgraded . All equipped. Ready to move in . 5 minutes walking distance to the beach and Lincloln Rd. Very convenient location and gated. Two entrances . $2500 per month if rented for 6 months. Shorter timing to be discussed . Available today! Call or text for showings !