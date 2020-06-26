100 S Pointe Dr Apt 1500

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Direct ocean views from the large wrap around balcony of this updated three bedroom home. Kitchen has been redesigned offering an open, spacious floor plan with lots of floor to ceiling glass. Located on the SE corner of the Continuum south tower. Enjoy the amenities of Continuum on South Beach: direct beach access, Beach Club, on-site restaurant, 3-story fitness/spa, lagoon pools, lap pool and tennis courts. Located in the south of fifth luxury neighborhood in south beach. Offering ultra-high-end condominiums, top rated restaurants, beautiful beaches, the Miami Beach Marina and South Pointe Park.



(RLNE5861213)