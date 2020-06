Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard. Home also has a vacant lot next door that can be included for storage of work trucks, vehicles, boat, RV, ect. May also be used as a business office combined with vacant lot.