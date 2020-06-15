All apartments in Merritt Island
2360 N Tropical
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

2360 N Tropical

2360 North Tropical Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2360 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute two bedroom/one bath in a great central Merritt Island location. Updated kitchen, tile and new paint throughout. End unit in a quadplex in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

