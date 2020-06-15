2360 North Tropical Trail, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cute two bedroom/one bath in a great central Merritt Island location. Updated kitchen, tile and new paint throughout. End unit in a quadplex in a quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2360 N Tropical have any available units?
2360 N Tropical doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merritt Island, FL.
Is 2360 N Tropical currently offering any rent specials?
2360 N Tropical isn't currently offering any rent specials.