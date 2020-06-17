Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 10
121 Darwin Avenue
121 Darwin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
121 Darwin Avenue, Merritt Island, FL 32953
Barony Estates
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/2 home with living room and dining area, large family room/great room ideal for entertaining. Newly painted inside and out, new flooring in bedrooms. 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Darwin Avenue have any available units?
121 Darwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Merritt Island, FL
.
Is 121 Darwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 Darwin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Darwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 Darwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Merritt Island
.
Does 121 Darwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 121 Darwin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 121 Darwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Darwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Darwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 Darwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 Darwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 Darwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Darwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Darwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Darwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Darwin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
