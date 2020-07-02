4810 1ST AVENUE E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Light, bright and open 2 Bedroom villa plus office! End unit in a small gated community just minutes to ST. Pete. Great room plan with tile floor, dining area with trey ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry and foyer entry. Split plan with large bedrooms, well appointed bathroom, walk-in closet for the primary bedroom and more! In unit washer/ dryer, 1 car garage, screened rear porch and very private setting with pond behind the home and a preserve on the side. Annual term lease, $1,495 per month- $1,495 Security Deposit- Application Required. Gated Community, Lawn care included, small community pool also!