All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 4810 1ST AVENUE E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, FL
/
4810 1ST AVENUE E
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

4810 1ST AVENUE E

4810 1st Avenue East · (941) 545-8816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4810 1st Avenue East, Memphis, FL 34221
Memphis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1773 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Light, bright and open 2 Bedroom villa plus office! End unit in a small gated community just minutes to ST. Pete. Great room plan with tile floor, dining area with trey ceiling, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry and foyer entry. Split plan with large bedrooms, well appointed bathroom, walk-in closet for the primary bedroom and more! In unit washer/ dryer, 1 car garage, screened rear porch and very private setting with pond behind the home and a preserve on the side. Annual term lease, $1,495 per month- $1,495 Security Deposit- Application Required. Gated Community, Lawn care included, small community pool also!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 1ST AVENUE E have any available units?
4810 1ST AVENUE E has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4810 1ST AVENUE E have?
Some of 4810 1ST AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 1ST AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
4810 1ST AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 1ST AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 4810 1ST AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 4810 1ST AVENUE E offer parking?
Yes, 4810 1ST AVENUE E offers parking.
Does 4810 1ST AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 1ST AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 1ST AVENUE E have a pool?
Yes, 4810 1ST AVENUE E has a pool.
Does 4810 1ST AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 4810 1ST AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 1ST AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 1ST AVENUE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 1ST AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 1ST AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4810 1ST AVENUE E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Accessible ApartmentsMemphis Apartments with Garages
Memphis Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLEnglewood, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FL
Oldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity