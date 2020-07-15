All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like Plantation Club at Suntree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
Plantation Club at Suntree
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Plantation Club at Suntree

201 Plantation Club Dr · (205) 740-8561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

201 Plantation Club Dr, Melbourne, FL 32940

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0509 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 0407 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plantation Club at Suntree.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
Welcome to Plantation Club at Suntree! Plantation Club has a new look. Visit today and see our upgraded homes!

Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Melbourne, FL, offer one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Features include five unique floor plans to choose from, cozy wood burning fireplace, generous walk-in closets, private balcony or patio, and central air and heat.

At Plantation Club at Suntree you are privileged to many community amenities, including shimmering swimming pools, beach area, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site laundry facility, tennis courts, and lake views. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you and your four-legged family member.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $205 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 0-30 lbs: $350, 30-99 lbs: $500, Second Pet: $150
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $25, Second Pet: $10/month
restrictions: The following is a list of all restricted dog breeds; the list applies to both purebred and mixed breeds. Management reserves the rights to deny any dog on the leased premises should the dog resemble any of the breeds on the list below. Management also reserves the right to ask an owner to remove any pet on the leased premises should it show aggression towards any staff member or resident, cause damage to the property or create a nuisance. Rottweiler, Pit Bull, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog/Bull Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd, Doberman, Malamute, Akita, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Cane Corso, Presa Canario, Wolf dog hybrid, Mastiff (Bull, Neapolitan, Toso Inu), Husky, Scottish Deerhound, Irish Wolfhound, Komondor, Borzoi, Dalmatian.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Terrace or outdoor storage closet with each unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plantation Club at Suntree have any available units?
Plantation Club at Suntree has 3 units available starting at $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does Plantation Club at Suntree have?
Some of Plantation Club at Suntree's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plantation Club at Suntree currently offering any rent specials?
Plantation Club at Suntree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plantation Club at Suntree pet-friendly?
Yes, Plantation Club at Suntree is pet friendly.
Does Plantation Club at Suntree offer parking?
Yes, Plantation Club at Suntree offers parking.
Does Plantation Club at Suntree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Plantation Club at Suntree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Plantation Club at Suntree have a pool?
Yes, Plantation Club at Suntree has a pool.
Does Plantation Club at Suntree have accessible units?
No, Plantation Club at Suntree does not have accessible units.
Does Plantation Club at Suntree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plantation Club at Suntree has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Plantation Club at Suntree?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr
Melbourne, FL 32901
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr
Melbourne, FL 32934
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail
Melbourne, FL 32940
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive
Melbourne, FL 32934

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms
Melbourne Apartments with PoolMelbourne Dog Friendly Apartments
Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity