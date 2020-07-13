Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool package receiving tennis court trash valet valet service carport hot tub

Experience charm and convenience at Park Village Apartments in Melbourne, FL – a quaint, coastal community featuring one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Located off Parkway Dr. and adjacent to Wickham Park, Park Village Apartments brings you closer to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation opportunities available in the Melbourne area. The Orlando/Melbourne airport is just a short drive away and I-95 is also conveniently close by.



At Park Village Apartments, we have five distinct one and two-bedroom, garden or villa-style homes. Our newly renovated kitchens boast stainless steel appliances, modern dark-wood cabinetry, and solid-surface countertops. Homes at Park Village are light-filled and open-concept, with oversized screened lanais that extend your living space outdoors, plus optional, cozy fireplaces to keep you warm in the winter months. Our picturesque and pet friendly community is a welcome retreat and boasts a lakeside gazebo, tennis court, resort-st