Park Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:59 AM

Park Village

3099 Park Village Way · (832) 564-0452
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2994 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 3006 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 2965 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3058 · Avail. now

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 3090 · Avail. now

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 3021 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,197

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
valet service
carport
hot tub
Experience charm and convenience at Park Village Apartments in Melbourne, FL – a quaint, coastal community featuring one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Located off Parkway Dr. and adjacent to Wickham Park, Park Village Apartments brings you closer to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation opportunities available in the Melbourne area. The Orlando/Melbourne airport is just a short drive away and I-95 is also conveniently close by.

At Park Village Apartments, we have five distinct one and two-bedroom, garden or villa-style homes. Our newly renovated kitchens boast stainless steel appliances, modern dark-wood cabinetry, and solid-surface countertops. Homes at Park Village are light-filled and open-concept, with oversized screened lanais that extend your living space outdoors, plus optional, cozy fireplaces to keep you warm in the winter months. Our picturesque and pet friendly community is a welcome retreat and boasts a lakeside gazebo, tennis court, resort-st

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $27/month, pest control $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Village have any available units?
Park Village has 11 units available starting at $1,091 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Village have?
Some of Park Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Village currently offering any rent specials?
Park Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Village is pet friendly.
Does Park Village offer parking?
Yes, Park Village offers parking.
Does Park Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Village have a pool?
Yes, Park Village has a pool.
Does Park Village have accessible units?
No, Park Village does not have accessible units.
Does Park Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Village has units with dishwashers.
