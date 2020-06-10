All apartments in Melbourne
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104

825 East University Boulevard · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

825 East University Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901
Briarwood Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 **Simplistic and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Occupancy July 1st!** - Simplistic and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with appliances included. Split level floor plan with both bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. This property is located in close distance to Restaurants, Shopping Centers and parks! Melbourne Public Schools are highly rated and The Florida Institute of Technology is only minutes away! **MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!**
So look no further than Jasmine Cove for your rental needs.

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407)736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

*Floorplans vary. Photos may not be an exact representation of unit shown*

Pets Allowed - 2 pet limit *Breed Restrictions Apply* 25 lbs weight limit.

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$15.00 Pet Rent per Pet

$850.00 Monthly Rent
$850.00 Security Deposit
$40.00 Monthly Water Fee
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

(RLNE5854543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 have any available units?
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
Is 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 offer parking?
No, 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 does not offer parking.
Does 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.

