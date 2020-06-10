Amenities

825 E. University Blvd Unit 104 Available 07/01/20 **Simplistic and Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ready For Occupancy July 1st!** - Simplistic and Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Sunny Melbourne, Florida! This cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom apartment features a comfortable living room and a spacious kitchen with appliances included. Split level floor plan with both bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. This property is located in close distance to Restaurants, Shopping Centers and parks! Melbourne Public Schools are highly rated and The Florida Institute of Technology is only minutes away! **MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!**

Pets Allowed - 2 pet limit *Breed Restrictions Apply* 25 lbs weight limit.



$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$15.00 Pet Rent per Pet



$850.00 Monthly Rent

$850.00 Security Deposit

$40.00 Monthly Water Fee

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



