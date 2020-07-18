657 Ridge Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly cable included parking pool

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking pool guest parking hot tub internet access

2 bedrm, 1.5 bath condo, 1st floor. Screened porch and storage room on front entry and a private fenced courtyard off family rm.Open kitchen with glass slider doors opening to screened porch. Breakfast bar open to family rm. Stack washer/dryer. Each bedrm opens to a Jack and Jill bath, 2 separate toilet and vanity areas - shared tub/shower.One designated parking space in front of condo - lots of open guest parking near by. Pool/clubhouse. (1) small dog considered with non refundable $275 pet fee. Internet & Cable included with rent. HOA approval required - simply but can take up to 10 days for application to be approved. Clean, Quiet community & nice location close to Harris, GE, FIT, Health First, Wuestoff Hosp, easy I-95 access and within 15 min. to beaches.