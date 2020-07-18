All apartments in Melbourne
657 Ridge Club Drive

Location

657 Ridge Club Drive, Melbourne, FL 32935

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
2 bedrm, 1.5 bath condo, 1st floor. Screened porch and storage room on front entry and a private fenced courtyard off family rm.Open kitchen with glass slider doors opening to screened porch. Breakfast bar open to family rm. Stack washer/dryer. Each bedrm opens to a Jack and Jill bath, 2 separate toilet and vanity areas - shared tub/shower.One designated parking space in front of condo - lots of open guest parking near by. Pool/clubhouse. (1) small dog considered with non refundable $275 pet fee. Internet & Cable included with rent. HOA approval required - simply but can take up to 10 days for application to be approved. Clean, Quiet community & nice location close to Harris, GE, FIT, Health First, Wuestoff Hosp, easy I-95 access and within 15 min. to beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 275
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 Ridge Club Drive have any available units?
657 Ridge Club Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Ridge Club Drive have?
Some of 657 Ridge Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Ridge Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
657 Ridge Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Ridge Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 Ridge Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 657 Ridge Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 657 Ridge Club Drive offers parking.
Does 657 Ridge Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 Ridge Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Ridge Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 657 Ridge Club Drive has a pool.
Does 657 Ridge Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 657 Ridge Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Ridge Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 Ridge Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
