Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:07 PM

635 Short Hills Lane 204

635 Short Hills Road · (321) 676-0292
Location

635 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL 32901
Harvard Apartments

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,405

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
2/2 Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 280218

We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors. Call today to ask about our SPECIALS and visit our model.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280218
Property Id 280218

(RLNE5898241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Short Hills Lane 204 have any available units?
635 Short Hills Lane 204 has a unit available for $1,405 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Short Hills Lane 204 have?
Some of 635 Short Hills Lane 204's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Short Hills Lane 204 currently offering any rent specials?
635 Short Hills Lane 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Short Hills Lane 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 Short Hills Lane 204 is pet friendly.
Does 635 Short Hills Lane 204 offer parking?
Yes, 635 Short Hills Lane 204 offers parking.
Does 635 Short Hills Lane 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Short Hills Lane 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Short Hills Lane 204 have a pool?
No, 635 Short Hills Lane 204 does not have a pool.
Does 635 Short Hills Lane 204 have accessible units?
No, 635 Short Hills Lane 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Short Hills Lane 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Short Hills Lane 204 has units with dishwashers.
