Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S

3542 D'avinci Way · (321) 984-9033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3542 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL 32901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2056S · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
NEAR FIT - UNIVERSITY VILLAGE - Property Id: 21172

Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains. Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. All units equipped with washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. These apartments feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and tile and brush nickel finishes. Conveniently located 3 miles from Melbourne Square Mall. Call and visit today! (321) 312-3854
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21172
Property Id 21172

(RLNE5785270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S have any available units?
3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S have?
Some of 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S currently offering any rent specials?
3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S is pet friendly.
Does 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S offer parking?
No, 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S does not offer parking.
Does 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S have a pool?
Yes, 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S has a pool.
Does 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S have accessible units?
No, 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3542 D'Avinci Way 2056S has units with dishwashers.
