All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like 3542 D Avinci Way 1076.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
3542 D Avinci Way 1076
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3542 D Avinci Way 1076

3542 D'avinci Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3542 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL 32901

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
1st floor w/ lakeview! App & Admin fees waived! - Property Id: 117531

Great 3 bedroom 1st floor condo. Lake view! Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains. Amenities include tennis court, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. All units equipped with washer/dryer and kitchen appliances. These apartments feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plush carpet and tile and brush nickel finishes. Conveniently located 3 miles from Melbourne Square Mall. Call and visit today! ASK US ABOUT OUR SPECIALS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3542-d-avinci-way-melbourne-fl-unit-1076/117531
Property Id 117531

(RLNE5945515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 have any available units?
3542 D Avinci Way 1076 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melbourne, FL.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 have?
Some of 3542 D Avinci Way 1076's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 currently offering any rent specials?
3542 D Avinci Way 1076 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 is pet friendly.
Does 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 offer parking?
No, 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 does not offer parking.
Does 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 have a pool?
Yes, 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 has a pool.
Does 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 have accessible units?
No, 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3542 D Avinci Way 1076 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr
Melbourne, FL 32934
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Beachway Links
2201 Hampton Greens Blvd
Melbourne, FL 32935
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMelbourne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Melbourne Apartments with PoolsMelbourne Dog Friendly Apartments
Melbourne Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLPort St. Lucie, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLFort Pierce, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLIndialantic, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida