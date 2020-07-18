All apartments in Melbourne
2406 Mashie Court
2406 Mashie Court

2406 Mashie Court · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Mashie Court, Melbourne, FL 32901
Golf Club Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Home with tons of character. Fantastic wood floors throughout and tri level living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Mashie Court have any available units?
2406 Mashie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melbourne, FL.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
Is 2406 Mashie Court currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Mashie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Mashie Court pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Mashie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2406 Mashie Court offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Mashie Court offers parking.
Does 2406 Mashie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Mashie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Mashie Court have a pool?
No, 2406 Mashie Court does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Mashie Court have accessible units?
No, 2406 Mashie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Mashie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Mashie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Mashie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Mashie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
