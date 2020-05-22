All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass

6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,335sqft! Once you enter from the covered front porch you will see the spacious and open Kitchen/Living area. The living area has double doors which lead to the large enclosed porch with views of the water! All bedrooms are a good size. Carpet and Tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy the backyard while taking in the gorgeous views! Don’t miss your chance to check out this great property, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass have any available units?
6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass have?
Some of 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass is pet friendly.
Does 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass offer parking?
No, 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass does not offer parking.
Does 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass have a pool?
No, 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass have accessible units?
No, 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLEagle Lake, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLSeffner, FLZephyrhills, FLMango, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus