6608 Shepherd Oaks Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!



This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,335sqft! Once you enter from the covered front porch you will see the spacious and open Kitchen/Living area. The living area has double doors which lead to the large enclosed porch with views of the water! All bedrooms are a good size. Carpet and Tile flooring and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy the backyard while taking in the gorgeous views! Don’t miss your chance to check out this great property, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.