6526 Sedgeford Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets gym pool clubhouse

The Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community is a lovely gated development on the south side of Lakeland, located on Shepherd Rd. Every townhouse in the community comes with a two-car garage, stone paver driveway, and lanai. Amenities in this community include a community fitness center, pool access, and lawn maintenance.



The Chelsea model is the crown jewel of the Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community. The Chelsea is a three bedroom, two and a half bath two-story townhouse.

The wide-open downstairs has a large kitchen with bar and a massive living and dining area. The three bedrooms are located upstairs and they all have sizable walk-in closets. The Master Bath is a masterpiece. It includes a double vanity, walk-in closet, large tub and large shower.



This townhouse has white tile in the kitchen, master bath, and downstairs hallway. The kitchen and bathrooms have glacier white Corian countertops. There is crown molding downstairs and Energy Star appliances.