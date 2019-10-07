All apartments in Medulla
Medulla, FL
6526 Sedgeford Drive
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

6526 Sedgeford Drive

6526 Sedgeford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6526 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
The Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community is a lovely gated development on the south side of Lakeland, located on Shepherd Rd. Every townhouse in the community comes with a two-car garage, stone paver driveway, and lanai. Amenities in this community include a community fitness center, pool access, and lawn maintenance.

The Chelsea model is the crown jewel of the Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community. The Chelsea is a three bedroom, two and a half bath two-story townhouse.
The wide-open downstairs has a large kitchen with bar and a massive living and dining area. The three bedrooms are located upstairs and they all have sizable walk-in closets. The Master Bath is a masterpiece. It includes a double vanity, walk-in closet, large tub and large shower.

This townhouse has white tile in the kitchen, master bath, and downstairs hallway. The kitchen and bathrooms have glacier white Corian countertops. There is crown molding downstairs and Energy Star appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6526 Sedgeford Drive have any available units?
6526 Sedgeford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6526 Sedgeford Drive have?
Some of 6526 Sedgeford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6526 Sedgeford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6526 Sedgeford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6526 Sedgeford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6526 Sedgeford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 6526 Sedgeford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6526 Sedgeford Drive offers parking.
Does 6526 Sedgeford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6526 Sedgeford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6526 Sedgeford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6526 Sedgeford Drive has a pool.
Does 6526 Sedgeford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6526 Sedgeford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6526 Sedgeford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6526 Sedgeford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6526 Sedgeford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6526 Sedgeford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
