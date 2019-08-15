All apartments in Medulla
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:00 AM

6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE

6499 Sedgeford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6499 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This great three bedroom, two bath townhouse is for rent. Located inside the gated community of Chelsea Oaks this property is located near convenient shopping and dining. Updated appliances and flooring throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have any available units?
6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
