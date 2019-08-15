This great three bedroom, two bath townhouse is for rent. Located inside the gated community of Chelsea Oaks this property is located near convenient shopping and dining. Updated appliances and flooring throughout the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have any available units?
6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6499 SEDGEFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.