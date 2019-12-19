Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE
1113 Old South Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1113 Old South Drive, Medulla, FL 33811
Amenities
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy South Lakeland rental unit. This 2/1 has been updated and is rent ready! Minutes from the Parkway, shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have any available units?
1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Medulla, FL
.
Is 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Medulla
.
Does 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 OLD SOUTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Plant City, FL
Highland City, FL
Bartow, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Auburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Valrico, FL
Eagle Lake, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Seffner, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Mango, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Haines City, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus