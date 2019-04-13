Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

527 Villa Del Sol Cir. #101 Available 06/07/19 Lovely 3/2, 1st Floor Condo in Meadow Woods! Available June 2019! - Lovely 3/2 condominium in the gated Villa del Sol community of Meadow Woods. Enjoy the ample floor plan and the convenience of being on the 1st floor. All kitchen appliances included. Washer and dryer are present, but in as/is condition. Community pool and playground are among the amenities.



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.



Sorry, pets are not allowed.



(RLNE3000487)