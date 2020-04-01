All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE

3208 Somerset Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3208 Somerset Park Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful and spacious well-maintained home in a gated neighborhood on the western side of Lake Nona. Conveniently located and close to Lake Nona town center, Orlando International Airport, the VA Hospital, Medical City, easy access to 417, all the theme parks and a short 40 min drive to the beaches. 4 Bedroom, 4 bathrooms and a large bonus room on the second floor with a full bathroom. Ceramic Tile throughout the first floor. Master Bedroom and the other 3 bedrooms are located on the first floor. Open floor plan with a beautiful chef's kitchen which includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a separate island with a farmers sink. The laundry room is ready with storage space, sink, washer, and dryer. The neighborhood has a community pool, playground, dog park, and beach volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have any available units?
3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

