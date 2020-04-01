3208 SOMERSET PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious well-maintained home in a gated neighborhood on the western side of Lake Nona. Conveniently located and close to Lake Nona town center, Orlando International Airport, the VA Hospital, Medical City, easy access to 417, all the theme parks and a short 40 min drive to the beaches. 4 Bedroom, 4 bathrooms and a large bonus room on the second floor with a full bathroom. Ceramic Tile throughout the first floor. Master Bedroom and the other 3 bedrooms are located on the first floor. Open floor plan with a beautiful chef's kitchen which includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a separate island with a farmers sink. The laundry room is ready with storage space, sink, washer, and dryer. The neighborhood has a community pool, playground, dog park, and beach volleyball court.