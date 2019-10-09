All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

2940 Carrickton Cir

2940 Carrickton Circle
Location

2940 Carrickton Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Preston Pointe-2940 Carrickton Circle - This is a 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath and a 2 car garage SFH in the Presto Pointe subdivision in Wynhdam Lakes. This home has 1525 sq ft in living space. Close to the airport and the 417. HOA applications fees will credited back if approved by the HOA during October 2019.

HOA pre-approval needed. HOA application fees: $95.00 per married couple and $55.00 everyone over the age of 18. $200.00 deposit required for the use of the amenities. HOA application web site: www.tenantev.com

(RLNE2134034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Carrickton Cir have any available units?
2940 Carrickton Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 2940 Carrickton Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Carrickton Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Carrickton Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2940 Carrickton Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2940 Carrickton Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2940 Carrickton Cir offers parking.
Does 2940 Carrickton Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Carrickton Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Carrickton Cir have a pool?
No, 2940 Carrickton Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Carrickton Cir have accessible units?
No, 2940 Carrickton Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Carrickton Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Carrickton Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Carrickton Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Carrickton Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
