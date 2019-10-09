2940 Carrickton Cir

Amenities

garage

Preston Pointe-2940 Carrickton Circle - This is a 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath and a 2 car garage SFH in the Presto Pointe subdivision in Wynhdam Lakes. This home has 1525 sq ft in living space. Close to the airport and the 417. HOA applications fees will credited back if approved by the HOA during October 2019.



HOA pre-approval needed. HOA application fees: $95.00 per married couple and $55.00 everyone over the age of 18. $200.00 deposit required for the use of the amenities. HOA application web site: www.tenantev.com



(RLNE2134034)