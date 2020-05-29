2853 Adelaide Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, very close to the medical city, the Orlando international airport, FL-417 and FL-528. Beautiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Attached car garage. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Open floor plan living space. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen counter-top and breakfast bar. The community offers a clubhouse, resort style pool, playground, gym, tennis and basketball courts and beautiful outdoors areas to enjoy. Available 05/20/20



