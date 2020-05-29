2853 Adelaide Ct

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, very close to the medical city, the Orlando international airport, FL-417 and FL-528. Beautiful 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Attached car garage. Ceramic tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Open floor plan living space. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen counter-top and breakfast bar. The community offers a clubhouse, resort style pool, playground, gym, tennis and basketball courts and beautiful outdoors areas to enjoy. Available 05/20/20
(RLNE5786525)