2579 CARRICKTON

Listing Agent: Norma Rodriguez fltr@flteamrodriguez.com 954-325-1183 - Spacious home ready to move in! Come take a look at this 5 bedroom, 3 baths, plus a large bonus room home and fall in love. Property features formal dining and living room space, eat-in space in the kitchen, spacious family room, fenced-in yard, and large garage, One of the bedrooms is located downstairs along with one full bath. The remaining bedrooms and bonus room are all located upstairs. Community features resort-style pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, gym, business center, and playground. Just minutes away from Lake Nona and Orlando International Airport.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5478639)