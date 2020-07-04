All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

2579 CARRICKTON

2579 Carrickton Circle · (407) 809-5320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2579 Carrickton Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2579 CARRICKTON · Avail. now

$2,600

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3108 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Listing Agent: Norma Rodriguez fltr@flteamrodriguez.com 954-325-1183 - Spacious home ready to move in! Come take a look at this 5 bedroom, 3 baths, plus a large bonus room home and fall in love. Property features formal dining and living room space, eat-in space in the kitchen, spacious family room, fenced-in yard, and large garage, One of the bedrooms is located downstairs along with one full bath. The remaining bedrooms and bonus room are all located upstairs. Community features resort-style pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, gym, business center, and playground. Just minutes away from Lake Nona and Orlando International Airport.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5478639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2579 CARRICKTON have any available units?
2579 CARRICKTON has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2579 CARRICKTON have?
Some of 2579 CARRICKTON's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2579 CARRICKTON currently offering any rent specials?
2579 CARRICKTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2579 CARRICKTON pet-friendly?
No, 2579 CARRICKTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2579 CARRICKTON offer parking?
Yes, 2579 CARRICKTON offers parking.
Does 2579 CARRICKTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2579 CARRICKTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2579 CARRICKTON have a pool?
Yes, 2579 CARRICKTON has a pool.
Does 2579 CARRICKTON have accessible units?
No, 2579 CARRICKTON does not have accessible units.
Does 2579 CARRICKTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2579 CARRICKTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2579 CARRICKTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2579 CARRICKTON does not have units with air conditioning.
