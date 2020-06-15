All apartments in Meadow Woods
2360 Brewerton Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2360 Brewerton Lane

2360 Brewerton Way · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2360 Brewerton Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2360 Brewerton Lane - ... · Avail. Jul 1

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
2360 Brewerton Lane - ... Available 07/01/20 Wyndam Lakes Pool Home Availble NOW! - GREAT Pool home located in the highly desirable Wyndam Lakes Community! Property offers four bedroom, two bath with ceramic tile, carpet, and laminate floors, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances over looks the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with shower and separate tub, screened in out door patio with pool that over looks the pond, and nature preserve, two car garage, utility room with washer and dryer. Community amenities include Olympic size pool, gym, play ground, and tennis courts and much more!
Home is located with in minutes to shopping dining, public transportation, Lake Nona, Medical City, The Loop, Turnpike, 417, 528.

Basic Cable, internet, pool care, lawn care included in rent!

Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management
Jorge Oviedo
407-760-4400
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 monthly tech fee
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)
Sorry no pets,
This home is NOT under the Section 8 Housing Program
Ask me about HOA application fees for this property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4645222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have any available units?
2360 Brewerton Lane has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2360 Brewerton Lane have?
Some of 2360 Brewerton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2360 Brewerton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2360 Brewerton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2360 Brewerton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2360 Brewerton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2360 Brewerton Lane does offer parking.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2360 Brewerton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2360 Brewerton Lane has a pool.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2360 Brewerton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2360 Brewerton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2360 Brewerton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2360 Brewerton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
