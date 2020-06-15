Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

2360 Brewerton Lane - ... Available 07/01/20 Wyndam Lakes Pool Home Availble NOW! - GREAT Pool home located in the highly desirable Wyndam Lakes Community! Property offers four bedroom, two bath with ceramic tile, carpet, and laminate floors, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances over looks the family room, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, master bath with shower and separate tub, screened in out door patio with pool that over looks the pond, and nature preserve, two car garage, utility room with washer and dryer. Community amenities include Olympic size pool, gym, play ground, and tennis courts and much more!

Home is located with in minutes to shopping dining, public transportation, Lake Nona, Medical City, The Loop, Turnpike, 417, 528.



Basic Cable, internet, pool care, lawn care included in rent!



Call today to schedule your private showing!



Ackley Florida Property Management

Jorge Oviedo

407-760-4400

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$5 monthly tech fee

$75 Application Fee

$125 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)

Sorry no pets,

This home is NOT under the Section 8 Housing Program

Ask me about HOA application fees for this property



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4645222)