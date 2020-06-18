All apartments in Meadow Woods
2358 Chatham Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2358 Chatham Place

2358 Chatham Place Drive · (321) 316-6819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2358 Chatham Place Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2358 Chatham Place · Avail. now

$1,625

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
*Video Tours Available* Move in ready 3/2.5 Townhome for rent in GATED community! Sign a lease by 7/1/2020 and receive $300 off your first month's rent - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Welcome to 2358 Chatham Place

This wonderful 3/2.5 Townhome boasts:

Laminate wood floors throughout living areas
3 Spacious bedrooms
1 Car garage
Washer and dryer
Gated community access
Community pool
Excellent location with easy access to major roadways, including 417

Contact us to schedule your private tour today!

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5703565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 Chatham Place have any available units?
2358 Chatham Place has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2358 Chatham Place have?
Some of 2358 Chatham Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 Chatham Place currently offering any rent specials?
2358 Chatham Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 Chatham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2358 Chatham Place is pet friendly.
Does 2358 Chatham Place offer parking?
Yes, 2358 Chatham Place does offer parking.
Does 2358 Chatham Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2358 Chatham Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 Chatham Place have a pool?
Yes, 2358 Chatham Place has a pool.
Does 2358 Chatham Place have accessible units?
No, 2358 Chatham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 Chatham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 Chatham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2358 Chatham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2358 Chatham Place does not have units with air conditioning.
