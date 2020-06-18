Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

*Video Tours Available* Move in ready 3/2.5 Townhome for rent in GATED community! Sign a lease by 7/1/2020 and receive $300 off your first month's rent - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Welcome to 2358 Chatham Place



This wonderful 3/2.5 Townhome boasts:



Laminate wood floors throughout living areas

3 Spacious bedrooms

1 Car garage

Washer and dryer

Gated community access

Community pool

Excellent location with easy access to major roadways, including 417



Contact us to schedule your private tour today!



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio

www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com

@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter

@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram



(RLNE5703565)