1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

BEACON PARK - 4BR/2.5BA - Check out this 4BR/2.5 two story in Beacon Park, overlooking the beautiful pond. The master is downstairs. Open floor plan, kitchen overlooking the family room, living/dining room. Upstairs are the other bedrooms and a huge bonus room. Lots of closets and storage. 2 car garage. Convenient location to the Orlando Intl. Airport, Lake Nona, Medical City, and shopping.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (321) 895-9701 or email lo-cano1831@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



