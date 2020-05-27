All apartments in Meadow Woods
1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS
1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS

1831 Canoe Creek Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Canoe Creek Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
BEACON PARK - 4BR/2.5BA - Check out this 4BR/2.5 two story in Beacon Park, overlooking the beautiful pond. The master is downstairs. Open floor plan, kitchen overlooking the family room, living/dining room. Upstairs are the other bedrooms and a huge bonus room. Lots of closets and storage. 2 car garage. Convenient location to the Orlando Intl. Airport, Lake Nona, Medical City, and shopping.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9701 or email lo-cano1831@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5340361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS have any available units?
1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS have?
Some of 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS currently offering any rent specials?
1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS is pet friendly.
Does 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS offer parking?
Yes, 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS offers parking.
Does 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS have a pool?
Yes, 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS has a pool.
Does 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS have accessible units?
No, 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1831 CANOE CREEK FALLS has units with air conditioning.

