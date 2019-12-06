1733 CANOE CREEK FALLS DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful very spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in the desirable Beacon Park is available December 1, 2019. The home has brand new tile floors through out the entire home along with New interior paint, All Stainless Steel appliances, Screened in lanai and a 2 Car garage. Enjoy the privacy of having no neighbors behind you. There is a Brand new Publix shopping plaza 2 minutes away with so many stores Close Lake Nona and Medical City, easy access to 417 and Florida turnpike. A few miles away from Orlando International Airport. You will be so happy here.