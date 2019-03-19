All apartments in Meadow Woods
1641 Portofino Meadows Blvd

1641 Portofino Meadows Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Portofino Meadows Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Meadow Woods Home For Rent!! - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2.5 Full Bath Corner Lot Town home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bed 2.5 Full bath town home! Wood Flooring in the living area is great for entertaining family and friends. Surrounded by crown molding design throughout the house. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2.5 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it a wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom downstairs. As you make your way upstairs to a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by and three additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Conveniently located by shopping, restaurants and close by to Orlando's transportation with Sun Rail Station! No Need to Drive to downtown or winter park! Just hop on the train. Making this a very desirable community to live in. No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-729-7787 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,750.00
Lease Admin Fee = $100.00
First month's rent = $1,750.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

