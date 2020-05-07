All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1585 Astoria Arbor Ln

1585 Astoria Arbor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1585 Astoria Arbor Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Brand New 3/2.5 Appointed Single Family Home is Available Now! - Beautiful Brand New, Appointed Single Family Home is Available Now! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home boast top of the line stainless steel appliances, fresh modern paint, 10 foot ceilings, new wood like flooring throughout first floor and brand-new carpet on 2nd with a wrap around front porches on first and 2nd floor. 2 car garage. Washer and Dryer are included, community features a community center, resort pool, splash park, open-air pavilion and playgrounds. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5719848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln have any available units?
1585 Astoria Arbor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln have?
Some of 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Astoria Arbor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln offers parking.
Does 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln has a pool.
Does 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln have accessible units?
No, 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 Astoria Arbor Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

