Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1574 portafino meadows boulevard
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1574 portafino meadows boulevard
1574 Portofino Meadows Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1574 Portofino Meadows Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Amenities
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Room for share - Property Id: 203135
is one room to share with other ; is not an apartment
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203135
Property Id 203135
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5458894)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1574 portafino meadows boulevard have any available units?
1574 portafino meadows boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Meadow Woods, FL
.
Is 1574 portafino meadows boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1574 portafino meadows boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1574 portafino meadows boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1574 portafino meadows boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods
.
Does 1574 portafino meadows boulevard offer parking?
No, 1574 portafino meadows boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1574 portafino meadows boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1574 portafino meadows boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1574 portafino meadows boulevard have a pool?
No, 1574 portafino meadows boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1574 portafino meadows boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1574 portafino meadows boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1574 portafino meadows boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1574 portafino meadows boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1574 portafino meadows boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1574 portafino meadows boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
