Meadow Woods, FL
1552 Whitewater Falls Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

1552 Whitewater Falls Drive

1552 Whitewater Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1552 Whitewater Falls Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive have any available units?
1552 Whitewater Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1552 Whitewater Falls Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1552 Whitewater Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
