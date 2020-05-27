15091 Willow Arbor Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook. Large closets! Conveniently located just .3 miles from SR 417 and 1.6 miles from the Florida Turnpike, Meadow Woods offers easy access to downtown Orlando, Medical City, and Lake Nona. And there are plenty of shopping and dining options nearby including The Loop. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool. Known for their energy-efficient features, this home help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills. All appliances included! Ready to move in!



(RLNE5733013)