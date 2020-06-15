All apartments in Meadow Woods
15031 Willow Arbor Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

15031 Willow Arbor Cir

15031 Willow Arbor Circle · (407) 232-0489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15031 Willow Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15031 Willow Arbor Cir · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Burbank model by Meritage Homes! Brand NEW energy-efficient townhome Available May 1st! This Burbank home's covered patio, with sliding glass doors, allows plenty of natural light to shine in on the open family room, kitchen, and dining nook. Large closets! Conveniently located just .3 miles from SR 417 and 1.6 miles from the Florida Turnpike, Meadow Woods offers easy access to downtown Orlando, Medical City, and Lake Nona. And there are plenty of shopping and dining options nearby including The Loop. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool. Known for their energy-efficient features, this home help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills. All appliances included! Ready to move in!

(RLNE5733013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15031 Willow Arbor Cir have any available units?
15031 Willow Arbor Cir has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15031 Willow Arbor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
15031 Willow Arbor Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15031 Willow Arbor Cir pet-friendly?
No, 15031 Willow Arbor Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 15031 Willow Arbor Cir offer parking?
No, 15031 Willow Arbor Cir does not offer parking.
Does 15031 Willow Arbor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15031 Willow Arbor Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15031 Willow Arbor Cir have a pool?
Yes, 15031 Willow Arbor Cir has a pool.
Does 15031 Willow Arbor Cir have accessible units?
No, 15031 Willow Arbor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 15031 Willow Arbor Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 15031 Willow Arbor Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15031 Willow Arbor Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 15031 Willow Arbor Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
