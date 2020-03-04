14910 Prairie Rose Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Home with Pond View at Forest Ridge! - Gorgeous four bedroom and three bath single family home with amazing pond view on a great cul de sac lot in the family neighborhood of Forest Ridge subdivision. Brand new interior and exterior paint. Ceramic tile throughout the entire house. Beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen. You can relax and enjoy the beautiful water view while cooking and chatting with family in the living room and dining room. High ceiling and split floor plan with master bedroom on the left and three spacious bedrooms on the right. New tile in the bathroom. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Washer and dryer are not included. Conveniently located to Osceola Parkway, all shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Large front yard and beautiful fenced backyard with fantastic pond view. Schedule a viewing and apply to live in this beautiful home today!



