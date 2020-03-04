All apartments in Meadow Woods
14910 Prairie Rose Ct
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

14910 Prairie Rose Ct

14910 Prairie Rose Court · No Longer Available
Location

14910 Prairie Rose Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home with Pond View at Forest Ridge! - Gorgeous four bedroom and three bath single family home with amazing pond view on a great cul de sac lot in the family neighborhood of Forest Ridge subdivision. Brand new interior and exterior paint. Ceramic tile throughout the entire house. Beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen. You can relax and enjoy the beautiful water view while cooking and chatting with family in the living room and dining room. High ceiling and split floor plan with master bedroom on the left and three spacious bedrooms on the right. New tile in the bathroom. All stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Washer and dryer are not included. Conveniently located to Osceola Parkway, all shopping, restaurants and public transportation. Large front yard and beautiful fenced backyard with fantastic pond view. Schedule a viewing and apply to live in this beautiful home today!

(RLNE5532851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14910 Prairie Rose Ct have any available units?
14910 Prairie Rose Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 14910 Prairie Rose Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14910 Prairie Rose Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14910 Prairie Rose Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14910 Prairie Rose Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14910 Prairie Rose Ct offer parking?
No, 14910 Prairie Rose Ct does not offer parking.
Does 14910 Prairie Rose Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14910 Prairie Rose Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14910 Prairie Rose Ct have a pool?
No, 14910 Prairie Rose Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14910 Prairie Rose Ct have accessible units?
No, 14910 Prairie Rose Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14910 Prairie Rose Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 14910 Prairie Rose Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14910 Prairie Rose Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 14910 Prairie Rose Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
