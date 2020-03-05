All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 13942 Corrine Key.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
13942 Corrine Key
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:29 AM

13942 Corrine Key

13942 Corrine Key Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13942 Corrine Key Place, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms Townhome. Close to shopping, theme parks and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13942 Corrine Key have any available units?
13942 Corrine Key doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 13942 Corrine Key currently offering any rent specials?
13942 Corrine Key is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13942 Corrine Key pet-friendly?
No, 13942 Corrine Key is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13942 Corrine Key offer parking?
No, 13942 Corrine Key does not offer parking.
Does 13942 Corrine Key have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13942 Corrine Key does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13942 Corrine Key have a pool?
No, 13942 Corrine Key does not have a pool.
Does 13942 Corrine Key have accessible units?
No, 13942 Corrine Key does not have accessible units.
Does 13942 Corrine Key have units with dishwashers?
No, 13942 Corrine Key does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13942 Corrine Key have units with air conditioning?
No, 13942 Corrine Key does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College