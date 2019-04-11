All apartments in Meadow Woods
13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange
13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange

13311 Meadowfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13311 Meadowfield Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Home for Rent at 13311 Meadowfield Drive, Orlando, Fl 32824; - RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Home for Rent at 13311 Meadowfield Drive, Orlando, Fl. 32824.
Newly remodeled, wall-to-wall ceramic floors throughout the house, kitchen with appliances, one car garage, great room family/living open to dining area. The property is located in beautiful south Orlando's Meadow Woods area with easy access to toll road 417 and Florida's Turnpike. Schools, shopping, restaurants and much more.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: South on S.R. 441 S. O.B.T towards Kissimmee, Left onto Town Center Blvd., Left onto Greenpointe, Left onto Summer Green, Right onto Meadowfield Dr.

(RLNE3963703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange have any available units?
13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange pet-friendly?
No, 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange offer parking?
Yes, 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange offers parking.
Does 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange have a pool?
No, 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange have units with air conditioning?
No, 13311 Meadowfield Drive Orange does not have units with air conditioning.
