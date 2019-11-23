Rent Calculator
13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR
13217 Boulder Woods Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
13217 Boulder Woods Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Meadow Woods Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***AVAILABLE NOW*** ROOM FOR RENT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN MEADOW WOODS AREA. Owner occupied. Great Location. Easy access to 417 and Orlando Airport.
** Appointment only**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR have any available units?
13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Meadow Woods, FL
.
What amenities does 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR have?
Some of 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods
.
Does 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR offers parking.
Does 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR have a pool?
Yes, 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR has a pool.
Does 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR have accessible units?
No, 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13217 BOULDER WOODS CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
