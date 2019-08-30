13216 Canna Lily Dr Orlando FL 32824 - Single Family Home 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 garage with the master on the main floor, 1926 sq ft, community pool, near the 417, Airport and Medical City @ Lake Nona
(RLNE4031738)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13216 Canna Lily Dr have any available units?
13216 Canna Lily Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 13216 Canna Lily Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13216 Canna Lily Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.