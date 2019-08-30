All apartments in Meadow Woods
13216 Canna Lily Dr
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

13216 Canna Lily Dr

13216 Canna Lily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13216 Canna Lily Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
13216 Canna Lily Dr Orlando FL 32824 - Single Family Home 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 garage with the master on the main floor, 1926 sq ft, community pool, near the 417, Airport and Medical City @ Lake Nona

(RLNE4031738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13216 Canna Lily Dr have any available units?
13216 Canna Lily Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 13216 Canna Lily Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13216 Canna Lily Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13216 Canna Lily Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13216 Canna Lily Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13216 Canna Lily Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13216 Canna Lily Dr offers parking.
Does 13216 Canna Lily Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13216 Canna Lily Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13216 Canna Lily Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13216 Canna Lily Dr has a pool.
Does 13216 Canna Lily Dr have accessible units?
No, 13216 Canna Lily Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13216 Canna Lily Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13216 Canna Lily Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13216 Canna Lily Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13216 Canna Lily Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
