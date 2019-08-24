All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange

12845 Cypress Swamp Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12845 Cypress Swamp Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
5 Bedroom, 4 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orlando, FL 32824 - 5 Bedroom, 4 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orlando, FL 32824; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. LAWN Maintenance Included. NO Pets, and NO Section 8 Allowed.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take Orange Avenue South of Taft Vineland Road; Left onto Wetherbee Road; Right onto Sawgrass Plantation Blvd.; Left onto Plantation Pointe Drive; Left onto Plantation Oak Drive; Right onto Cypress Swamp Drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange have any available units?
12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange have?
Some of 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange pet-friendly?
No, 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange offer parking?
No, 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange does not offer parking.
Does 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange have a pool?
No, 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange does not have a pool.
Does 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12845 Cypress Swamp Drive Orange has units with air conditioning.
