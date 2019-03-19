All apartments in Meadow Woods
1245 Honey Blossom Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1245 Honey Blossom Dr

1245 Honey Blossom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Honey Blossom Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

parking
pool
clubhouse
Very spacious townhome, !The Reserve at Sawgrass Community is located minutes from Orlando International Airport, Medical City, entertainment, Shopping and Schools •Easy access to Hwy 417 & Florida's Turnpike, Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Honey Blossom Dr have any available units?
1245 Honey Blossom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 1245 Honey Blossom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Honey Blossom Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Honey Blossom Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Honey Blossom Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1245 Honey Blossom Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Honey Blossom Dr does offer parking.
Does 1245 Honey Blossom Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Honey Blossom Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Honey Blossom Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1245 Honey Blossom Dr has a pool.
Does 1245 Honey Blossom Dr have accessible units?
No, 1245 Honey Blossom Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Honey Blossom Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Honey Blossom Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Honey Blossom Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Honey Blossom Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
