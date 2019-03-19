Very spacious townhome, !The Reserve at Sawgrass Community is located minutes from Orlando International Airport, Medical City, entertainment, Shopping and Schools •Easy access to Hwy 417 & Florida's Turnpike, Great Location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1245 Honey Blossom Dr have any available units?
1245 Honey Blossom Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 1245 Honey Blossom Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Honey Blossom Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.