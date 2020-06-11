All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:31 PM

1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE

1227 Heather Lake Drive · (407) 629-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1227 Heather Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,638

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included. Fully fenced in back yard and a screened porch to enjoy the outdoors. Two streets from community pool. A full shopping center and Toll Road 417 just minutes from home. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,638 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity