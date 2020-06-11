1227 HEATHER LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath in Pebble Creek, a gated community. Modern looking kitchen and bathrooms. Split floor plan. Tile and wood style flooring throughout home, No carpet! Separate laundry room inside and a 1 car garage. Washer and dryer included. Fully fenced in back yard and a screened porch to enjoy the outdoors. Two streets from community pool. A full shopping center and Toll Road 417 just minutes from home. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).