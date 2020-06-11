All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 12216 Prairie Plantation Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
12216 Prairie Plantation Way
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

12216 Prairie Plantation Way

12216 Prairie Plantation Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12216 Prairie Plantation Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury Home 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Sawgrass Plantation Neighborhood!! - Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Orlando FL!
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bed 2 Full bath home! Ceramic Tile Flooring throughout the entire home. Great for entertaining family and friends. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless steel appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for guests to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with a large walking closet and master bath including a soaking bathtub and standup shower followed by and three additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Big backyard with large enclosed patio for entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. Pets are not allowed! .Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-917-1459 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,900.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,900.00
Liability Insurance $12/Month

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

(RLNE2189779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12216 Prairie Plantation Way have any available units?
12216 Prairie Plantation Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 12216 Prairie Plantation Way have?
Some of 12216 Prairie Plantation Way's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12216 Prairie Plantation Way currently offering any rent specials?
12216 Prairie Plantation Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12216 Prairie Plantation Way pet-friendly?
No, 12216 Prairie Plantation Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 12216 Prairie Plantation Way offer parking?
No, 12216 Prairie Plantation Way does not offer parking.
Does 12216 Prairie Plantation Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12216 Prairie Plantation Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12216 Prairie Plantation Way have a pool?
Yes, 12216 Prairie Plantation Way has a pool.
Does 12216 Prairie Plantation Way have accessible units?
No, 12216 Prairie Plantation Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12216 Prairie Plantation Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12216 Prairie Plantation Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12216 Prairie Plantation Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12216 Prairie Plantation Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Garage
Meadow Woods Apartments with GymMeadow Woods Apartments with Parking
Meadow Woods Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College